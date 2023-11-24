The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who stole two large Star Wars Lego sets from a Costco in Westlake Village.

The theft happened on Nov. 5, officials said, and it involved two Lego sets valued at more than $1,000.

LASD detectives are searching for a couple who stole two expensive Lego sets from Costco in Westlake Village on Nov. 5, 2023. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Photos shared by the Sheriff’s Department showed a man and a woman wanted in connection with the theft.

Investigators say the man loaded up a shopping cart with the merchandise, pushed out the emergency exit and then loaded the stolen items into a Kia Soul driven by the woman.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking that anyone who may recognize the couple come forward by calling L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.