An Apple Valley man is facing charges for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for potential additional victims.

James Leonard Colvin, 61, was arrested on Tuesday on charges of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, sending obscene matter to a minor and contacting a minor to commit a felony, the SBSD said in a news release.

The SBSD said they received a tip about Colvin from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Nov. 7.

During that investigation, detectives found that he “communicated with unidentified underage female victims and distributed child sexual abuse material via the internet,” the release said.

He was released on bail on Tuesday, and jail records did not indicate a scheduled court date.

Investigators believe there could be other victims, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Wendy Winegar at 909-890-4904.

To report information anonymously, call WeTip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit the WeTip website.