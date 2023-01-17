The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who killed a 19-year-old man in Highland on Saturday.

Eric Luevano was shot in the 7600 block of Elm Streets just before 8:15 p.m., officials said in a press release.

He was declared dead at a local hospital.

The shooter or shooters have not yet been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandon Becker at 909-890-4904.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or by visiting wetip.com.