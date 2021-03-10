Investigators seek leads in Woodland Hills hit-and-run crash that left woman dead

Topanga Canyon Boulevard is blocked off following a deadly hit-and-run crash near Woodland Hills on March 3, 2021. (KTLA)

Investigators have seized a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead just south of Woodland Hills last week, but say more information is needed to solve the case.

Detectives have also identified a person of interest in the case, but are seeking help from the public as they piece together the March 3 fatal crash, the California Highway Patrol’s West Valley office said in a tweet Wednesday.

The victim, described only as a woman in her 40s, was on foot when she was fatally struck along Topanga Canyon Boulevard, just south of Cezanne Avenue. Her body was found shortly after 7:30 p.m., but authorities believe she was hit sometime between 5:45 and 6:30 p.m.

Since the collision occurred in a dark, remote stretch of road, officials initially had no information on what type of vehicle was involved.

They’ve since identified the suspect vehicle as a 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX SUV, saying it was expected to have a broken right headlight and possibly had other front-end damage.

On Wednesday, CHP said it was “in possession of the suspected vehicle,” but added that the investigation was ongoing and leads were still being processed.

CHP also thanked community members for “significant leads” to the case.

Investigators are now looking to speak with anyone in the area who drives a Tesla, or who has dashcam video from the evening of March 3 on the stretch of Topanga Canyon Boulevard where the crash occurred.

Anyone with information can call CHP at 818-888-0980 or email Officer Villamizar at nvillamizar@chp.ca.gov.

🚨 UPDATE TO FATAL CRASH 🚨 We are asking for the community’s help. If you have a dash camera or Tesla vehicle and drove on Topanga Canyon, south of the 101 freeway on March 3. Details in image. pic.twitter.com/SFDhxcC8If — CHP – West Valley (@CHPWestValley) March 11, 2021