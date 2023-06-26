The Los Angeles Police Department provided this undated photo of Terrance Hawkins.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for additional victims of a man they classified as a “serial” domestic and sexual assailant.

Terrance Hawkins, 41, was arrested in downtown Los Angeles in April and booked on a no-bail warrant for “multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence, and stalking,” police said in a news release.

Hawkins, an Angeleno, “has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them, and filming them during sexual intercourse,” police added.

He is being held at Men’s Central Jail and is due to appear in Los Angeles Municipal Court on July 24, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about additional victims is asked to contact Officer J. Roman at 213-709-9017.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).