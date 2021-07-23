Irvine 12-year-old gets COVID-19 vaccine for her birthday

Friday is Irvine resident Sydney Hoag’s 12th birthday, and to celebrate, she received the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine and other COVID-19 shots are eligible for people age 12 and up, and Hoag couldn’t wait to get vaccinated.

“I just wanted to get the shot on my birthday, first chance I could,” Hoag said.

Hoag wasn’t alone in receiving the vaccine while being newly eligible. After discussing the topic with his wife, Tim Muller brought his twin 12-year-old boys, Cooper and Brody Muller, to get vaccinated the day after their birthday.

“They’ve got a lot of sports, they’re around a lot of kids and they’re getting ready for school, so we felt it would be very important to get them taken care of,” Tim Muller said.

