Irvine becomes first city in O.C. to pledge carbon neutrality

A large crowd is seen gathered to draw attention to climate change in Irvine in September 2019. (Raul Roa / L.A. Times Community News)

With the Irvine City Council’s unanimous approval of an aggressive climate resolution this week, the city became the first in Orange County to make a pledge of carbon neutrality.

As California begins exploring ways to become carbon neutral by 2035, cities are faced with quickly adopting their own climate action plans to help the state achieve its goal. The Irvine resolution, which calls for the city to reach a zero-carbon economy by 2030, will guide its climate action plan.

In addition to being the first in the county, Irvine is only the third city in the state to set a carbon neutral goal, Irvine spokeswoman Kristina Perrigoue said.

The approval of the resolution comes just days after the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published an alarming report calling climate change a “code red for humanity” that is already being felt across the world and will only continue to accelerate.

