Irvine City Council moves toward approving $4 hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers

Irvine City Council on Tuesday edged toward temporarily raising grocery workers’ salaries by $4 per hour, following in the footsteps of progressive California cities that champion so-called hero pay.

The ordinance, introduced by newly elected Mayor Farrah Kahn, would apply to large supermarkets and drug stores. Council members Tuesday agreed to modify the stores that would be affected.

Now, qualifying stores must have at least 20 employees and their parent company must employ at least 500 workers nationally, according to Kristina Perrigoue, a spokeswoman for the council. Stores of less than 15,000 square feet are exempt.

The ordinance would hike pay for a minimum of 120 days and would bar companies from reducing the base wage rate, overtime and holiday pension contributions to pay for the temporary raise.

