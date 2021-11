At least one person is dead after a traffic crash in Irvine, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at about 3:30 p.m. on the southbound 405 Freeway, north of Irvine Center Drive, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash and the number of of vehicles and people involved has not yet been released.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

Fatal traffic collision investigation on Interstate 405 southbound, north of Irvine Center Drive. Proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/5dqCmT6lMD — CHP Santa Ana (@CHPSantaAna) November 21, 2021