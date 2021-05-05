Irvine man arrested on suspicion of killing his wife after calling his probation officer: Police

A man who called his probation officer and said he killed his wife in their Irvine home was subsequently arrested, police announced Wednesday.

Yunlong Bai, 42, was arrested on suspicion of murder Tuesday, after officers found his wife dead on the kitchen floor of their home on Red Apple, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived at the couple’s home, located in the neighborhood east of Royal Oak and Eagle Creek, at about 1 p.m.

“An Orange County Probation Officer received a phone call from a probationer stating he killed his wife and would be waiting for police at his residence,” Irvine police Sgt. Karie Davies said in a statement.

According to Davies, the probation officer immediately notified the police and and dispatchers sent multiple officers to the residence with a “Code 3 ” lights and siren emergency response.

Officers found Bai and another man, who rented a room from the couple, inside the home.

The victim, who was identified by police as 33-year-old Chao Chen, had signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at her home by the Orange County Fire Authority.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine her cause of death, police said. The couple had been married for 13 years.

Investigators said the tenant was not involved in Chen’s slaying.

Bai was transported to the Orange County Jail where he is being held on $1,130,000 bail.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Detective John Sanders at 949-724-7233 or email jsanders@cityofirvine.org.