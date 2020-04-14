Irvine man seen repeatedly kicking a 5-month-old French bulldog puppy is arrested: Police

A 22-year-old Irvine man was arrested Sunday after he was seen repeatedly kicking a five-month-old French bulldog puppy, the Irvine Police Department said.

Ruiang Zhang, 22, is seen in an undated photo provided by the Irvine Police Department on April 13, 2020.

Witnesses saw Ruiang Zhang kick the puppy several times and then eventually down a flight of stairs at an apartment complex off Bowery in Irvine, according to police.

The puppy, who lived with Zhang and his girlfriend, suffered multiple broken bones in her legs, Irvine police said in a news release.

Officers took the puppy to a local veterinary clinic, where she was expected to stay.

Zhang was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of felony animal abuse. He was later released from custody, county inmate records show.

Anyone with information can call contact Irvine Detective Larum at 949-724-7194.