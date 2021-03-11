Irvine man sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for armed robbery spree of cellphone stores across SoCal

An Irvine man who took part in a series of armed robberies targeting cellphone stores across Southern California was sentenced Monday to more than nine years in federal prison.

Anthony Wimbley, 28, had pleaded guilty in September 2020 to robbery and using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and was sentenced this week to nine and a half years behind bars, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

According to prosecutors, Wimbley and five other men held up cellphone stores in Fullerton, Long Beach, Chino, Victorville and Beaumont, stealing more than $190,000 in merchandise and more than $2,400 in cash.

Wimbley and his co-conspirators specifically targeted cellphones that did not have tracking devices, officials said.

During a May 21, 2019 robbery at an AT&T Wireless store in Fullerton, Wimbley brandished a handgun while he and three others stole $23,339 worth of electronics and cellphones, prosecutors said.

While committing that robbery, one of the men pointed a gun into a female employee’s abdomen and forced her to go to the back of the store after she said she was scared, officials allege in court documents.

Among the other defendants in the case were two relatives of Wimbley’s. His brother, 29-year-old Darron Wimbley of Fontana, and his cousin, 28-year-old Robert Wimbley of Pomona, have each pleaded guilty to robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime. Robert Wimbley was sentenced to 114 months in federal prison, and Darron Wimbley is serving a 100-month federal prison sentence for his crimes.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and multiple police departments.