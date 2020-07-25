Irvine mayor who blocked resident on Facebook is accused of violating 1st Amendment

An Irvine resident filed a complaint in federal court this week accusing Mayor Christina Shea of violating his 1st Amendment rights by blocking his profile on Facebook after he made comments in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The complaint, filed on behalf of Irvine resident Lamar West, claims that Shea used her Facebook as a public forum and blocked West’s ability to engage in open discussion during a critical period of debate in the country regarding police brutality and racism.

The lawsuit also says that Shea blocked other residents from her profile page.

“Because of their criticism of the mayor’s tenure and position on recent social events, plaintiff and a host of other individuals have been prevented or impeded from viewing the mayor’s profile, from replying to her posts, from viewing the discussions associated with the posts, and from participating in those discussions,” the complaints reads. “Accordingly, defendant’s actions violated plaintiff’s 1st Amendment right to express dissent in response to the mayor’s policies and to view and interact with the comments of others that have similarly expressed such dissent.”

