Irvine police arrest sibling duo for alleged motorcycle thefts, other crimes around O.C.

Vincent Catanho, right, and Bonnie Catanho are seen in photos released by the Irvine Police Department on May 21, 2020.

A brother and sister have been arrested on suspicion of committing a string of motorcycle thefts and other crimes, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

Vincent Joseph Catanho, 49, and Bonnie Catanho, 47, were arrested on Monday on suspicion of multiple counts of theft of motorcycles, residential burglary, operating a chop shop and conspiracy, police said.

“Both were captured on video on several occasions loading motorcycles into the back of a van that was later determined to be registered to Vincent Catanho,” police said in the news release.

Investigators identified several locations associated with the siblings, including a storage unit in Pico Rivera, and residences in Whittier and Norwalk. Search warrants were served at the locations on Wednesday.

Six motorcycles were recovered in “various stages of assembly,” police said, and two were stolen from Irvine this week.

Investigators will be working to determine the ownership of other motorcycles that were also recovered.

Police believe this brother and sister duo are responsible for motorcycle thefts around Orange County.

The siblings were both arrested in Pico Rivera and booked at the Orange County Jail.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Detective Mahmood at 949-724-7130.