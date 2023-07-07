Irvine police arrested a 26-year-old suspect on Friday for a residential burglary that occurred on Tuesday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on July 5, authorities responded to reports of a burglary in the Altair community, according to an Irvine Police Department news release. After returning home around midnight, the victim noticed his door was open and cash and jewelry were missing from his home.

Surveillance footage captured a silver Honda Odyssey minivan tailgating another vehicle into the gated community and was seen parked near the victim’s home. A man appears to exit the vehicle, walk towards the home, and is then seen leaving the home with items in his hands.

The same vehicle was seen entering the neighborhood the week before on June 25, and surveillance was able to capture the driver’s picture.

Detectives identified the suspect as 26-year-old Matty Chavoshi of Fontana.

During a search warrant at the suspect’s home, authorities recovered the victim’s watch and over $125,000 in cash. Chavoshi was arrested for residential burglary and booked at the Orange County Jail.