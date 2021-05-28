Irvine police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who committed sexual battery against an 11-year-old girl in a Target store.

The incident occurred on May 24 at the Target located at 13200 Jamboree Rd. in Irvine.

The girl was shopping with her family when the man began following her.

When she briefly left her family to go into a different aisle, the man allegedly followed her and groped her, police said.

The victim ran away from the assailant and found her family while the man fled.

He is described as light skinned, 5 feet and 7 inches tall and about 35 to 45 years old.

He was wearing a long sleeve button up shirt with the sleeves rolled up, gray cuffed pants and flip flops, police said.

The vehicle he drove off in was described as a 2014 to 2018 Kia Soul, police said.

Anyone with information, or who recognizes the man, is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.