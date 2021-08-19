Irvine police seek public’s help to ID hit-and-run driver who seriously injured pedestrian

The Irvine Police Department released this photo in seeking the public’s help to identify a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk on Aug. 13, 2021.

The Irvine Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a driver who struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in a crosswalk last week.

Around 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12, a woman was crossing an intersection on Encanto at Molino in Irvine when she was struck by a passing vehicle, the department said in a news release Thursday.

The woman sustained a broken arm, dislocated shoulder and head injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle sped away without stopping to render aid to the victim, according to police.

Authorities released surveillance photos of the vehicle, which is believed to be a black Jaguar XJ with tinted windows and aftermarket chrome rims. It may have damage to the front bumper or hood as a result of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked contact Detective Roberto Solis at 949-724- 7024 or at rsolis@cityofirvine.org.

Editor’s Note: Police previously gave an incorrect date for the hit-and-run. The post has been updated.