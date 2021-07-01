Irvine police seek public’s help to ID robbers who barricaded woman in bathroom

Irvine police are seeking the public’s help to identify two men involved in a home robbery that took place Wednesday.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a residential robbery in the area of Radial and Benchmark, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Officers learned that a woman was alone inside the residence and had just finished showering, when two people forced entry into the home by shattering a rear sliding glass door, the department said.

The men realized the woman was inside, ordered her to put clothes on and walked her from room to room demanding she tell them where money and jewelry were located, according to police.

After ransacking every room, the robbers placed the victim in a bathroom and barricaded the door with furniture to prevent her from escaping.

Then while the robbers were still inside, the victim’s male roommate came home, interrupting the robbery, officials said.

The roommate ran out of the residence and requested a neighbor call 911.

Both men fled the scene, taking property from the home, police said.

The woman was not physically harmed during the incident and did not report seeing a weapon.

The first man is described as being Black, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black beanie, black facemask, black zippered jacket, black pants and dark shoes. He appeared to be 25-35 years old. The man suspect is described as being Black, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a blue beanie, black facemask, black zippered jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or email

ghudson@cityofirvine.org.