Siu Kong Sit is shown in this photo provided by the Irvine Police Department on Feb. 28, 2023.

A teacher at Beckman High School in Irvine has been arrested after he allegedly placed a hidden recording device in a bathroom at the school.

Siu Kong Sit, a 37-year-old Santa Ana resident, placed recording devices in an all-gender restroom near the school’s pool, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

The devices were found by a contracted maintenance worker, who then turned them over to administration of the Tustin Unified School District campus.

During the investigation, officers found that “several victims” had been recorded, and the department is trying to identity other victims depicted on the devices.

Sit was arrested at the school on Monday and booked into the Orange County Jail on charges of possessing or manufacturing child pornography, burglary and two misdemeanors, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or ghudson@cityofirvine.org.