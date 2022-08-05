Yue Yu is seen in a photo released by the Irvine Police Department on Aug. 5, 2022.

An Irvine woman was arrested after allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years, police said Friday.

Yue Yu’s husband apparently suspected that he was being poisoned after falling ill over the course of a month.

He eventually became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness, according to Irvine police.

The husband captured video evidence supporting his suspicions and turned it over to police.

Authorities interviewed Yu, 45, and searched the home she shared with her husband.

She was arrested and booked on suspicion of poisoning.

The victim suffered significant internal injuries, but is expected to recover.

Officials offered no further details about the incident.