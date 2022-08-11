The attorney for the Irvine woman accused of poisoning her husband has issued a strong denial on his client’s behalf.

David Wohl, the Riverside attorney representing Yue “Emily” Yu of Irvine, said in an email that she “vehemently and unequivocally denies ever attempting to poison her husband or anyone else.”

“As a well-respected physician her goal as always been to help people and never to harm them. Accordingly, she also strongly denies her husband’s claims that she has abused him and their children, emotionally, physically or in any other manner. In fact if any abuse has taken place it has been against Ms. Yu at the hands of her husband Mr. Chen,” Wohl said.

Wohl argued that the man’s claims are “defamatory, false allegations” that are an “attempt to gain an advantage in the divorce and custody case he filed against Ms. Yu, a day after she was arrested.”

Yu was arrested Aug. 4 and released from jail on bond the next day, jail records show.

Home security footage from Yu’s husband provided to law enforcement and KTLA appears to show Yu pouring drain cleaner into her husband’s cup, which he then drinks.

The man sustained internal injuries but is expected to be OK, police said in a news release.