‘Is my son next?’: Hanging death of Malcolm Harsch sparks outrage in Victorville, calls for investigation

The hanging death of a Black man in Victorville has sparked community outrage about larger racial issues in the high desert city and calls for a full investigation into whether Malcolm Harsch was the victim of foul play.

Harsch was found hanging from a tree on the morning of May 31 near the city’s library. Authorities have said there is no evidence of foul play, but the man’s family and others are skeptical and are demanding an independent investigation.

About 200 people turned out for a peaceful demonstration Tuesday afternoon in Victorville, calling for police accountability and the further investigation into Harsch’s death.

Demonstrators marched on the sidewalk along Civic Drive, holding signs that read, “Defund the Police” and “Is My Son Next?” They chanted, “No justice, no peace,” as cars drove by and honked.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.