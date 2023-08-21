Bands of moderate to heavy rain will continue to move through Southern California Monday morning with isolated thunderstorms possible.

The threat of significant flooding also continues but the area will start to clear up as well, according to the National Weather Service.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary are seen on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. (NOAA)

As the day progresses we will see rain decrease across the Southland, KTLA meteorologist Henry DiCarlo said.

“Overall, the morning hours will be the pretty much last hurrah of the chance of some heavy rain,” he said.

By the evening hours, we should only see some scattered activity, Henry said. Thunderstorm activity, especially in the deserts and mountains, is expected to be a threat throughout the day.

The core of Hilary has already exited the region, “so now we’re talking remnants … I think you’ll be surprised how things clear out this afternoon,” Henry said.

But Hilary was still a historic storm, packing a powerful punch Sunday.

“Hilary made Sunday a record-breaking day for rainfall with almost – if not all – stations receiving record amounts of rainfall,” the NWS stated.

More typical weather conditions are expected to return on Tuesday.

A few clouds and mostly normal temperatures are forecast to continue through the rest of the week.