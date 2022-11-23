Since opening only 8 months ago, Archie’s Deli and Mini Mart has amassed a loyal following of patrons in the Valley and beyond.

Open until 3am Archie’s offers some of the best late night eats money can buy on this side of the hill.

The shop itself has a retro look to it that’s mesmerizing and ever so inviting. Upon stepping in you’ll immediately notice something different. Almost all the snacks sold at Archie’s are in a different language as they are imported from a foreign country, are rare or hard to find, and have been curated for a nostalgic touch.

The goal is to provide and expose hungry customers to a new variety of flavor and preference beyond Hot Takis and Arizonas.

Archie’s however really shines when it comes to their fresh handmade sandwiches. From their classic cold cuts that taste divine, to their cheesy grilled cheese that’s packed and loaded with three different kinds of cheeses, to the “Scooby Doo” sandwich that’s stacked to the sky with layers upon layers of meaty goodness, there’s likely nothing on the menu that can’t resolve a hangry spirit.

Archie’s is located at 11044 Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

This segment aired on 5 Live Wednesday, November 23, 2022.