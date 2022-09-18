For the first time since before the pandemic, Latino tradition and passion returned to the streets of East Los Angeles in the form of parades and celebrations.

Crowds lined the streets in East L.A. for the nation’s largest parade celebrating Mexican heritage. Another celebration at MacArthur Park celebrated Central American independence from Spanish rule.

“It represents our culture and our pride, being Mexican,” said Maria Zamora.

John Segura remembers coming to this festival as a boy growing up in East L.A.

“It’s a lot bigger of an event now than what I remember … It’s a very big part of Los Angeles and something I’m proud to be a part of myself,” he said.

The events coincide with National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Claudia Rodriguez, an immigration expert, was in attendance to offer assistance to those who need it.

“I’m here to answer questions and offer them hope that there might be something for them to stay here,” she said.

Rodriguez said these events are important for the Latino community.

“We should always know where we come from but always love where we are,” she said.