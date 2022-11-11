Witnesses who saw and heard a violent Garden Grove crash rushed toward the fiery scene to help pull victims from the wreckage Friday.

The three vehicle crash was reported around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Garden Grove Boulevard and Magnolia Street.

Emergency crews and witnesses worked together to pull at least two people from their vehicles after the crash.

Salvador Valladoid heard the crash and called police when he saw one of the cars burning.

Valladoid said he joined others to help get a trapped victim out of their vehicle.

“It was already burning,” he said. “We were also kind of fearing that the car is going to explode on us.”

Video showed a person being pulled from a burning Tesla that was involved in the crash.

The driver was calling for help, witness Jeremy Sears said. “I did my best to get him out.”

A female driver was also pulled out of her vehicle and appeared to have leg injuries.

The extent of the injuries of those involved in the collision were unknown.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, but the impact was so violent that the engine of one sedan flew out of the vehicle and landed on the street.