‘It was amazing’: Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly trades jersey for mariachi jacket as band performs during warmups

What started off as a sound check with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar turned into a private performance for players at Dodger Stadium.

The band was there to sing the national anthem at the Viva Los Dodgers event before Sunday’s game, when several players called them onto the field. The team warmed up while listening to a few mariachi favorites.

Video even shows Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly cutting a deal with one of the band members, trading his team jersey for a mariachi jacket.

“We didn’t anticipate being on the field, and being that close to the players, so as soon as we got that chance, I think we were all just shocked, we were just in awe,” said band member Grover Castro. “It was amazing.”