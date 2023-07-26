A crane tore out a portion of the Santa Monica bluffs Wednesday morning that appeared to be in danger of collapsing onto the freeway below.

Cameras were rolling when a giant clamshell-style crane took just seconds to break down the bulk of the dangerous formation.

About 12 dump trucks were lined up to clear the debris off the northbound side of Pacific Coast Highway, which was scheduled to remain closed until around noon.

A portion of the Santa Monica bluffs was removed on July 26, 2023. (KTLA)

Passersby, including “Weird Al” Yakovic’s wife Suzzane Yankovic, saw a crack in the formation and posted about it on social media.

Yankovic showed her video to her friend Sean James, who then contacted city officials about the potential danger of the bluff collapsing onto cars or people below.

The city decided to take action and tear down the compromised portion of the bluff Wednesday.

Officials think the split was caused by erosion from heavy rains in December and January.

James stopped by to watch the demolition.

“I’m on my way to the gym and I had to come by and check it out,” James said.

After seeing all the rocks crash down onto PCH during the demolition, James said, “It wasn’t a false alarm.”