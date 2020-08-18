‘It went from being a forest to desert’: Couple loses home in Lake Fire

Greg and Christie Erwin showed up at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds in Lancaster Monday to talk to fire and emergency management officials about recovering from a disaster after losing their home in the Lake Fire.

The massive brush fire burning in the Lake Hughes area of Angeles National Forest was 38% contained and had burned 19,026 acres, or nearly 30 square miles Monday evening. At least 12 structures and 21 outbuildings have been destroyed.

Flames consumed everything on either side of a stretch of Pine Canyon Road in Lake Hughes. That’s where the Erwins poured their savings into five acres of countryside, planning to build their dream home — a cottage in the mountains.

“It happened really fast, really suddenly,” Christie Erwin said. “We kind of went back up there just recently in the last day or so and saw what was left which isn’t much but ashes.”

“It’s totally leveled. It went from being a forest to desert,” Greg Erwin said. “It’s just heartbreaking to see.”

The couple launched a GoFundMe page to raise money to help rebuild their home. Community members have also started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise relief money for all those impacted.