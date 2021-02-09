It will be at least 2 weeks before O.C. expands vaccines to teachers, food service workers, health officer says

With only about a quarter of Orange County residents who are 65 and older vaccinated, public health officials say it will be at least two weeks before eligibility is expanded to others like teachers and food service workers.

The county is currently getting about 37,000 doses a week, while there are around 700,000 seniors eligible to get a shot, O.C. Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau said in a briefing Tuesday.

“We will continue, full force, vaccinating our seniors for the next two weeks, and then will reevaluate then,” Chau said. “Adding more people to the denominator is not helping.”

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on Feb. 9, 2021.