‘It’s been rough’: Salon owner in Corona reopens, cites lack of help for independent contractors

A salon owner in Corona reopened her business this week despite a statewide shutdown of nonessential businesses, citing the hardships of independent contractors such as the stylists who rent spaces at her salon.

In a message posted on Facebook over the weekend, Lather Studio owner Kira Boranian announced that she was opening her salon on Monday after deep consideration.

“It’s been rough,” Boranian said. “Things have been absolutely crazy in the beauty industry, and it’s important to get some info out there.”

The stylists at her salon are independent contractors who don’t qualify for much of the loans offered by the government thus far, Boranian said.

It wasn’t until Monday that California Labor Secretary Julie Su announced that independent contractors and self-employed individuals who typically don’t qualify for unemployment can start to expect benefits within two to four days, KTLA sister station KRON reported.

Boranian believes that it is her constitutional right to conduct business, a sentiment also expressed by attorneys representing a group of other small businesses in Southern California that have sued local and state officials over the shutdown order.

In her message, Boranian assured that her stylists will wear masks and other protective gear, as well as sanitize their stations, as her business stays open.

“I understand that there is going to be some backlash, and I’m OK with that. I am ready for that,” she said. “But I hope that a lot of you can find in your heart so many reasons why you should support us here.”

The city did not immediately respond to KTLA’s request for comment, but city spokeswoman Cindy Solis told The Press-Enterprise that police have reminded Boranian of the health order. While the officers did not shut her business down, her noncompliance may be referred to county officials, Solis said.

Boranian told The Press-Enterprise that she planned to open again Tuesday.