‘Extremely devastating’: Long Beach family loses 3 members to COVID-19 in 1 month

December was the nation’s deadliest month in the pandemic, and one family in Long Beach was especially hit hard, losing three members in the same month.

Fabian “Chino” Levario, 52, died Dec. 10, followed by his sister Deborah Levario, 47 on Dec. 23 and her husband Armando Padilla, 49, on Dec. 29.

With COVID-19 restrictions in place at hospitals, Valerie Levario said she couldn’t see her father Fabian “Chino” Levario while he was battling the virus.

“It’s extremely devastating because it’s hard because you can’t be there with them and you just wanna hold them,” Levario said. “It’s horrible the way that people have to deal with this right now not being able to be in the hospital, not being able to hold his hand.”

Levario said she couldn’t understand how her father caught the coronavirus and said the family didn’t gather for the holidays.

Shortly after she lost her father, she found herself calling for an ambulance for her aunt.

Doctors thought the aunt’s condition might improve, but she died less than two weeks after COVID-19 claimed her brother’s life, Levario said.

Her husband had a heart attack the day she died and then also suffered complications from COVID-19, dying days later, according to Levario.

The pair had an 8-year-old son. The boy, losing both his parents less than a week apart, is now in the care of extended family members.

Levario set up one GoFundMe page to help pay for her father’s funeral services and another to raise money for her nephew.

She said she’s sharing what happened to her family in hopes that others don’t experience such great loss.

“Even if you don’t believe in COVID … at least just wear the mask so you’re not infecting, or are putting other people at risk,” Levario said.