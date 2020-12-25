‘It’s every mom’s worst nightmare’: Brentwood family searching for missing 21-year-old

A Brentwood family on Thursday pleaded for help finding a 21-year-old UC Santa Cruz student who has been missing since Sunday.

Dane Elkins was last seen around 8:20 p.m. Dec. 20, near the 5 Freeway and Templin Highway in the Castaic area, where his car was found abandoned with his wallet and cellphone still inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“It’s every mom’s worst nightmare,” his mother, Deborah Elkins, said through tears.

The mother said she felt that Elkins was suffering from paranoia and suicidal thoughts the last time she spoke with him, adding that she believes the pandemic may have taken a toll on his mental health.

Authorities have searched the area where his car was found and community members organized search efforts in hopes of finding the young man, his family said.

Elkins has brown hair and green eyes. He stands around 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone who spots him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours, tipsters can call 1-877-527-3247. Those who wish to provide a tip anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 24, 2020.