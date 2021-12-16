‘It’s heartbreaking’: 8-year-old girl struck by gunfire while in Anaheim home

An 8-year-old girl was hospitalized after being struck by a bullet while inside an Anaheim home Wednesday night.

The incident was reported at 11:18 p.m. in the 300 block of East Valencia Avenue, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

Arriving officers found that the home had been struck by gunfire and one of the bullets hit an 8-year-old girl who was inside at the time of the shooting.

“It appears to be non-life-threatening. She was transported to the hospital where she was awake and conscious,” Carringer said.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, but Carringer said it was likely gang related and did not appear to be random.

It was unclear if the gunman was trying to shoot at someone inside or outside the home but struck the girl.

“We’re looking at somebody whose completely innocent of any wrongdoing here, regardless of the gang activity that may have been occurring around that child … It’s rare, it’s heartbreaking,” Carringer said.

Investigators are also trying to determine if the gunman fired from a vehicle or was on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.