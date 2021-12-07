‘It’s like hitting the jackpot’: Rain, cooler temps return to SoCal after dry November

Light rain began to fall in parts of the Southland on Tuesday morning, with cooler temperatures expected throughout the region this week.

Two back-to-back storms are forecasted to bring a change in the weather pattern, meaning some light rain in the Los Angeles area Tuesday, followed by higher chances of rain and even snowfall Thursday.

“We opened the door and can confirm very light sprinkles here at our office! Let’s keep those good vibes for more of that liquid gold this week!” the National Weather Service in Los Angeles tweeted early Tuesday morning. “It’s like hitting the jackpot!”

Scattered light rain showers are expected earlier in the day, with a total rainfall level of about 0.15 inches or less. Snow is expected in mountain areas above 9,000 feet elevation.

Daytime temperatures are expected to stay in the low 60s across the area.

Additional rain is forecasted for Thursday, with about 0.10-0.30 inches of rainfall expected along the coast and valleys, and about 0.20-0.50 inches of rain expected in the mountain areas. Some snowfall is also forecasted in mountain areas above 5,000 feet, with about 1-3 inches possible above 6,000 feet elevation.

The cooler weather is expected to linger into the weekend, with another storm expected Monday.

The precipitation comes after downtown L.A. experienced its first rainless November in almost three decades this year. And although the 11th month of the year is typically not a wet one for the area, it’s still unusual for there to be no precipitation at all, the weather service said.

The parched region — along with much of California — remains in “extreme drought,” according to the federal drought monitor.

Southern California is expected to experience a drier than normal winter as La Niña conditions continue into the chillier months, according to a recently released seasonal outlook from the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

The climate pattern affects various regions in the U.S. differently, but for Southern California, it typically means less rain — which was the case during last year’s event.

Hey look there's rain to our north! We have a chance of rain overnight through the morning but look for a better opportunity on Thursday! #CAwx https://t.co/A50SklFZiq — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 7, 2021