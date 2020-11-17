‘It’s not fair:’ Family mourns 14-year-old found fatally shot in vacant San Bernardino field

A San Bernardino community gathered Monday to mourn the loss of 14-year-old Jesus Cervantes.

Cervantes’ family says he was eating with his cousin on Nov. 10, when someone pulled out a gun and shot him. He was found in a vacant field in the 1200 block of East Davidson Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The eighth grader’s family is demanding answers.

“We’re hurt and pissed. It’s not fair,” said his mother Suzie Cervantez.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, according to police.

His younger sister Marina said at a vigil Monday that he was a very caring person.

“He cared about everybody,” she said. “He didn’t like it when people were left out.”

He loved to dance and make videos on TikTok, his family said.

Loved ones started a GoFundMe page for funeral expenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Detective Sawyer at 909-384-5630 or via email at sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at 909- 384-5613 or via email tello_al@sbcity.org.