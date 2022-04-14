After a delayed start to the baseball season that saw the Dodgers open in Denver, the Boys in Blue will finally welcome fans back to the stands for their home opener Thursday.

It’ll be the first regular season game without masks and proof of vaccination required, and Dodger Stadium is expected to host at least 52,000 fans.

At last year’s Opening Day, the stadium only hosted 15,000 fans as Los Angeles was slowly reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The first pitch against the Cincinnati Reds is at 7:10 p.m.

