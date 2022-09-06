J Balvin attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

J Balvin is set to perform at the 2022 Kickoff Experience Concert and Watch Party presented by Verizon. This event will help NFL fans start the regular season with a bang.

The festivities will occur on Sept. 8, at noon at Los Alamitos Beach in Long Beach.

In addition to the concert, attendees will be able to take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy, hang out with Rams legends, and watch a live showing of the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams game, according to a press release for the event. Admission is completely free.

The J Balvin concert will be live-streamed on NFL.com, its various social media accounts and on NBC starting at 4 p.m. for those unable to attend.

Guests can register for the event on the NFL website.