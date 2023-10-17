A Jack in the Box employee was stabbed by a transient while taking a break outside the fast-food restaurant in Winnetka Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the incident reported in the 6800 block of De Soto Avenue just before 2:15 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Investigators believe two Jack in the Box employees were taking a break just outside the business when the suspect approached.

Police investigate a stabbing at a Winnetka Jack in the Box on Oct. 17, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Apparently, the suspect wanted to go inside the restaurant but was denied entry by the employees.

That’s when investigators say the suspect got angry, pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the employees before fleeing the scene.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital where police initially indicated the employee had died. Officials later stated in an update that the victim suffered stab wounds and was released from the hospital.

The suspect was described as a male Black transient. He was said to be wearing a black shirt and dark shorts and was carrying a large camping backpack.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.