Jackie Lacey leads contentious L.A. County DA’s race after early returns

As polls closed Tuesday night, voters in Los Angeles County came one step closer to determining if a nationwide push to elect progressive prosecutors would claim victory or stall out in a contest for control of the largest district attorney’s office in the U.S.

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey jumped out to an early lead, earning 54% of the ballots cast by those who voted by mail, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar. Lacey had about 220,000 votes. Her challengers, former San Francisco Dist. Atty. George Gascon and public defender Rachel Rossi, each drew about 22% of early ballots.

The top two vote-getters will continue on to November unless one candidate gains more than 50% of the returns and wins outright.

The race has been defined by a stark ideological divide between Lacey and her two challengers. While all three are registered Democrats, Lacey’s broad support among law enforcement and track record of not prosecuting officers in controversial use-of-force cases has drawn her scorn from progressive groups and criminal justice reform activists.

