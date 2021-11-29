Jackpot: SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million sold in Santa Clarita

A sign is seen at the ampm convenience store in Norwalk where a $26 million SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold in 2020. (KTLA)

A ticket that hit the jackpot in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was purchased in Santa Clarita, state lottery officials say.

The ticket is worth an estimated $38 million. It was sold at the Plum Canyon Shell station, which is located at 19161 Skyline Ranch Road, according to a California Lottery news release.

The winning numbers in the Saturday draw were 1, 11, 27, 31, 36 and the Mega number 22.

It was not immediately clear whether the lucky player has stepped forward yet to claim the grand prize. But lottery officials say $190,000 will be awarded to the gas station that sold the lucky ticket.

On top of the $38 million ticket, someone bought a Powerball ticket worth approximately $1.6 million in Sacramento over the weekend.

The two big winnings come amid an already banner year for the California Lottery, which set its record for new millionaires made earlier this month when the number reached 138.

“And there’s still a month and a half to go with more millionaires likely,” lottery officials stated in a news release on Nov. 16.

Three lottery players — two in Los Angeles County and another in Ventura County — recently became instant millionaires by playing Scratchers games, according to the release, which highlighted some of the big winners. A fourth won more than $2.5 million through Powerball.