Three sharp weapons found in a jail sweep are seen in these images provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on July 6, 2023.

Three sharp weapons were discovered by deputies in a San Bernardino jail facility Thursday.

The weapons, also called “shanks,” were found when deputies conducted several proactive jail sweeps inside the Central Detention Center at 630 E. Rialto Ave. in San Bernardino.

The weapons ranged between 3 and 7 inches in length, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“Detention and corrections staff will continue to combat the manufacturing/smuggling of weapons inside the jail facility to ensure the safety and security of all inmates and staff,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact the Detention Center at 909-386-0639. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can go to www.wetip.com.