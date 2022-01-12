Jamie Lynn Spears speaks out about trying to help sister Britney Spears during conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears arrives at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 2, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Months after Britney Spears’ scathing Instagram post that criticized her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears is opening up about her involvement in the conservatorship that long controlled her sibling’s life.

And Jamie Lynn wants to be clear: She had a minimal role in the 13-year legal arrangement and tried to help Britney.

Speaking to ABC News in an interview that aired on “Good Morning America” Wednesday, the younger Spears said she was happy when the conservatorship dissolved in November. She also attempted to shed more light on how their father, Jamie Spears, shaped their lives and careers.

The Nickelodeon alum, 30, told co-anchor Juju Chang that she was only 17 and newly pregnant when her sister’s conservatorship was instated in 2008. She described Britney’s behavior at the time as “erratic, paranoid” and “spiraling.”

