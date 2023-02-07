The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced the 2023 Hollywood Bowl summer season with concerts and performances between June and September.

Pop icon Janet Jackson opens up the season with her Together Again tour stopping by on June 10. Hip-hop star Ludacris will join her onstage along with a special appearance by musicians of YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles), conducted by Thomas Wilkins.

Other acts throughout the season include the Beach Boys, Jill Scott, Maxwell, Charlie Wilson, Culture Club, Louis Tomlinson, Portugal. The Man, Gladys Knight, Buddy Guy, Diana Krall, Air Supply, Michael Bolton, Kool & the Gang with the Village People and more.

A special birthday concert, Quincy Jones’ 90th Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration, will feature performances of the recording legend’s songs by a roster of special guests and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, led by composer, conductor and Jones collaborator Jules Buckley on July 28 and 29.

The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival will take place June 17 and 18, and will be hosted by Arsenio Hall and will feature acts like Grammy Award-winner Samara Joy, The Soul Rebels with Big Freedia, Kamasi Washington, Leon Bridges and more.

There are also more than a dozen movies with a live orchestra that will be performed this summer along with the “Sound of Music” singalong.

“There is no place like the Hollywood Bowl on a summer night, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back for another unforgettable season of music led by the extraordinary vision of Gustavo Dudamel,” explained the LA Phil Chief Content and Engagement Officer Renae Williams Niles.

Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2023 summer season will be available online at hollywoodbowl.com or by phone at 323 850 2000 on the following dates:

Currently on sale (as of Feb. 7):

Louis Tomlinson

Subscription renewals

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

Jill Scott

Group sales are available now

New subscriptions are available now

“Create Your Own” packages are available on March 14

The Hollywood Bowl Box Office opens for single-ticket sales on May 2

Programs, artists, prices and dates are subject to change. Ticket limits may apply.