When you think of Jason Momoa, his long, flowing locks are one of the first things to come to mind.

However, all that changed with a pair of scissors and some clippers.

The “Aquaman” star took to Instagram while mid-haircut, to show off two braids that had been freshly cut off from his hair. Momoa explained the big chop was for a good cause and not just for vanity.

“Here’s to new beginnings, let’s spread the aloha,” his caption read. “Be better at protecting our land and oceans. We need to cut single use plastics out of our lives and out of our seas. Plastic bottles, plastic bags, packaging, utensils, all of it.”

Many in the comments praised the actor for the move.

“Mahalo for advocating to create a better world for future generations to come. Spreading aloha not just to the people around us but the places that provide for us,” commented Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii.

Some noticed that the haircut was reminiscent of his early days in Hollywood.

“Gonna look cut again like Baywatch days!?” commended professional surfer Kelly Slater.

“I’m here in Hawaii, right. I’ve just seen some things in our ocean, and it’s just so sad,” Momoa said in his video.

He also tagged his water line, Mananalu, which is packaged in an aluminum bottle. The goal of the company is to have one less plastic bottle used by consumers.

“Help me,” he pleaded to his 17.1 million followers. “I love you guys.”