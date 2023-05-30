At least two cars were burned after a Jeep slammed into parked cars in Woodland Hills late Friday night.

In the 22800 block of West Mariano Street at about 10:45 p.m., a dark-colored Jeep — possibly a four-door Wrangler — swerved toward a pair of parked pickup trucks, striking one of them before rolling over twice, according to witness Peter Sarkhoshian.

Sarkhoshian, who said he was driving behind the woman who was operating the Jeep, said she was able to get out of her vehicle unassisted, but the truck she hit was badly damaged.

A parked truck was hit by another vehicle and caught fire in Woodland Hills on May 29, 2023. (OC Hawk)

A parked truck was hit by another vehicle and caught fire in Woodland Hills on May 29, 2023. (OC Hawk)

A Jeep was badly damaged after striking a parked truck in a fiery Woodland Hills crash on May 29, 2023. (OC Hawk)

A parked truck was hit by another vehicle and caught fire in Woodland Hills on May 29, 2023. (OC Hawk)

The gas tank was struck, igniting it and eventually causing an explosion, he said.

“The car pretty much caught on fire immediately and then shortly after, boom,” he explained.

A second car then caught fire as well, Sarkhosian said.

The woman’s condition is unclear, but the Jeep suffered significant front-end damage, with the windshield nearly ripped off the vehicle.

Of the two trucks, the one that was struck was totally consumed by the flames, while the second appeared to have suffered some damage as the fire spread.