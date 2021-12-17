Jefferson Park crash ends with 1 person arrested and another taken to hospital by ambulance

One person, possibly a Los Angeles Police Department officer, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and police took a person into custody after a traffic crash in the Jefferson Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday.

The crash occurred at about 9:20 p.m. at Arlington Avenue and Jefferson Boulevard, according to Drake Madison of the LAPD, and footage from the scene shows two crashed vehicles, one a police car and the other an SUV.

An ambulance was requested for one man involved in the wreck, who is believed to be a police officer who is conscious and breathing but suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his leg, according to Madison and Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Another person was taken into custody at the scene of the crash, though no further details are available about that person, Madison said.