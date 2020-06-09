Live Now
5 Live

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez join Black Lives Matter protest in L.A.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jennifer Lopez shared a video on Instagram with her fiance Alex Rodriguez marching in a Black Lives Matter protest in L.A. on June 7, 2020.

Jennifer Lopez shared a video on Instagram with her fiance Alex Rodriguez marching in a Black Lives Matter protest in L.A. on June 7, 2020.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez walked with protesters on Sunday in Los Angeles as part of a Black Lives Matter march.

The celebrity power couple joined Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and a large crowd of protesters as they marched down Hollywood Blvd.

“We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world,” Lopez wrote in an Instagram post. “So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change.”

Lopez carried a sign that read “BLM #EnoughIsEnough” on one side and “Black Lives Matter” on the other side.

Rodriguez’s sign read “Let’s get loud for Black Lives Matter.”

“Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight,” Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. “We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message.”

Nationwide protests have been taking place in cities across the US sparked by the ​police killing of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis. Thousands of people have been taking to the streets demanding justice for Floyd, as well as an end to police brutality.

View this post on Instagram

Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest. Max told me a few days ago: “you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.” I said, “funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?” And they did!! 🖤🖤🖤 We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does. That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change. #BlackLivesMatter #GetLoud #CallingAllMamas #TeachThemYoung @arod

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter