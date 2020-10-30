Jerry’s Famous Deli to close Friday in Studio City after 42 years

Jerry’s Famous Deli will be shuttering its Studio City location Friday night after 42 years of serving customers on Ventura Boulevard.

The closure, due in part to the coronavirus pandemic, was confirmed on the restaurant’s Instagram page and by a manager at the location, who said the deli would open at 9 a.m. Friday and continue to serve until 9 p.m., or until they ran out of food.

Ownership suggested it was possible the location could reopen following the pandemic, said Robbin, the restaurant’s manager.

A message on the deli’s Instagram page further explained the closure.

“To say 2020 has been a year of uncertainty would be an understatement. The world as we knew it has changed and is still changing. We have loved being a source of comfort (food) during these hard times but we, unfortunately, have not been immune to the severity of the current climate,” the post read.

Comedian Andy Kauffman contributed to the deli’s legacy by working there as a busboy even while his TV show “Taxi” was in production, another post on the deli’s Instagram page stated.

Jerry’s Famous Deli first opened in Studio City in 1978 when it was founded by Isaac Starkman and Jerry Seidman.