Irvine PD is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who robbed a jewelry store on Oct. 17, 2022 (Irvine PD)

Authorities with the Irvine Police Department were asking for the public’s help identifying a man who ran off with an expensive necklace from a jewelry store in the Irvine Spectrum Center.

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 17, according to Irvine PD.

Vehicle the suspect was seen leaving in, described by police as a gray Toyota Corolla (Irvine PD)

Security video of the incident shows the man inside the store, holding the necklace, before dashing out the door with the piece of jewelry.

According to police, employees at the store tried and failed to stop him.

The suspect left the area in what authorities described as gray Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact Det. Mahmood at mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.